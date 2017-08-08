Google Calendar gets updated for better handling of large events

Google Calendar is an awesome tool for organizing your various meetings, appointments, etc., but up until now, it hasn’t been the best for managing large events. Today, Google is updating its Calendar service to be more functional than ever when trying to organize and handle events that are considerably big and demanding.

There are two main features being released to help out with this matter, the first of those being direct integration with Google Sheets for creating attendee lists. After inviting everyone to the event you’ve created, you can choose to export your guest list to Google Sheets for better managing of everyone that will be attending. Once you do this, you can also use Google Sheets to see the total number of people who will be at said event.

Along with this, Google is also making mailing lists much more reliable. In prior versions of Calendar, people who joined an event after you sent out a mailing list to join would not get an invitation to do so. Now, anyone that joins a large event in Google Calendar after the first invite was sent out will be added to the list, and people who leave the event will automatically be removed from the mailing list.

These new features are now available to all Google Calendar users starting today when creating an event for 200 people or more.

