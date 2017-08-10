Google is testing quicker access to photo editing tools in Allo

Our latest teardown of version 15 for Google Allo revealed that the messaging service’s web client should be here any day now, but while we wait for that, Google appears to be testing a smaller new addition that allows users to have quicker access to photo editing tools.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

After you’ve sent a picture or custom sticker to someone within Allo, some users are reporting that there is now a small edit icon near the top right of these images. Tapping on this new icon will take you directly to Allo’s built-in photo editor where you can apply filters, text, and stickers.

You could previously access these features by holding onto an image you’d sent and then tapping the edit icon near the top right of the app, but this new implementation is much simpler and quicker to access.

I currently don’t have access to this latest addition to Allo, but Android Police reports that they do. However, as noted by AP, this rollout appears to be based on your device and not so much your Google account. So, if you have multiple devices running Allo version 15 that are all logged into the same Google account, you may only have the new image edit button on one of them.

There’s currently no word from Google as to when or if this faster image editing feature will be rolling out to everyone, but we should start seeing more and more users gaining access to it over the next days/weeks.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: