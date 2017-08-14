9to5Toys Lunch Break: Kano Raspberry Pi Kit $96, Samsung SmartThings Hub $50, Daydream VR Games from $2, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Kano Raspberry Pi Computer Kit is on sale for $96 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $150)
Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub $50 (Reg. $100), more
Google offering up to 60% off select Daydream VR games this week, from $2
Mac/PC Gaming Gold Box has all of the components and accessories to blow out your rig
Logitech’s latest MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse hits $70 (Amazon all-time low)
Dell 28-inch 4K UHD Monitor with USB hub + HDMI inputs $280 (Reg. $400)
Best back-to-school gear and gadgets to upgrade your workspace
Hands-on: DODOcase handcrafted bookbound case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get award winning Voice over IP phone calling for just $63 w/ Ooma Telo Gold Box
Anker’s latest sale has Bluetooth speakers, Lightning cables, and more from $12
- Nintendo Switch Accessories: Console Case $11, Battery Pack $23, more
- Easily take calls with the Mpow Mini Bluetooth Earbud for $14 Prime shipped, more
- eBay 20% off back-to-school promo code: save on backpacks, tech and more!
- Giant Lobster Pool Float now just $4.50 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: True Skate, Shadowmatic, Final Fantasy, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate $50, Sleeping Dogs $9, more
- Daily Deals: Altec Mini H2O Bluetooth Speaker $20, Epson AiO Printer w/ AirPrint $70, more
- New Balance 30% off back-to-school running shoe sale at Joe’s Outlet
- Update your crappy drill/driver set to this pro-level Bosch duo for $129, today only
- Toys R Us Gift Card 15% off: $100 for $85 w/ free email delivery, more
- Rick and Morty Total Rickall Cooperative Card Game for less than $10
- Hanes Back-to-School Sale takes up to 60% off, with deals starting at $5
- Timex takes 55% off select men’s and women’s watches with deals starting at $27
- Panasonic best-selling Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer $7 (Reg. $14)
- Linksys Velop 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Network 3-pack for $280 (Reg. $350)
- Save up to 25% on Fitbit’s most popular Fitness Trackers: Alta HR, Blaze, more
- Nearly every iPad model is on sale today at Staples and B&H
- B&H knocks $500 off Apple’s 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
- Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps
- Human Anatomy Atlas hits lowest price ever on App Store at $1 (Reg. $25)
- CIA Operation Ajax on iPad goes free for first time in years (Reg. $6)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Colorcube iOS/Apple TV puzzler now free (Reg. $1+)
- Draw Pad Pro on iOS is now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Satechi introduces a pair of new USB-C adapters for Mac
Tole’s sleek outdoor fireplace also cooks pizza, grills and more
Glow is a device that lets you see your home’s energy output and helps lower costs
- Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch
- Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking
- Motorola’s Gamepad Moto Mod costs $80, available for pre-order now at Verizon
- New Roku-enabled RCA TVs now available for purchase, priced from $250
- Waylens Secure360 dash cam records a 360-degree video of your car
- Anker’s new Alexa-powered Eufy Genie undercuts Echo Dot on price
- Pad & Quill debuts its new full-grain leather Apple Pencil Case
- Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoLab 50 offers unparalleled sound in a luxurious design
- Chamberlain’s new MyQ HomeKit Bridge launches with $50 introductory price
- Parrot combines with Tynker for new Mambo Code drone bundle
- Crosley Radio’s new Rocket Jukebox rocks retro style with room for 70 vinyl records
- Nintendo debuts the Metroid Samus Edition New 3DS XL
- Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants
- This high-tech charcoal grill starts as easy as a gas one
- Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style
- ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more