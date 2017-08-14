Google Contacts app could soon bring QR codes, slightly redesigned contact cards

Following the release of Google Contacts for most Android devices earlier today, more people than ever now have access to the app. After digging into the latest version of Google Contacts, we managed to enable a couple unreleased features in the latest version that could make managing your contacts with it even easier than it already is…

The first new addition is more of minor redesign than anything else, but it’s still a welcome touch. Right now in Google Contacts, viewing a contact will reveal vertical list of all the ways you can contact that person, with a history of your recent conversations with them following that. Those two things remain intact with the updated version, but above them are three large icons for calling that contact, texting them via your default SMS app, and starting a video call with Duo.

Secondly, tapping on the three dots near the top right while viewing a contact will reveal a new option titled “Create QR Code.” Upon tapping this, you’ll then see a QR code for that specific contact that someone else can then scan to add to their own contact list.

As with most of these types of updates, we have no idea when or if Google will release this to the masses. We’d love to see these two features officially make their way to Google Contacts at some point in the future, and if/when this happens, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Thanks, Dylan!

