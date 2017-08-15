Facebook rolls out Marketplace to 17 European & Nordic countries from today

Facebook Marketplace, which allows you to sell unwanted items to people in your local community direct from the iOS app, is today rolling out to 17 new European and Nordic countries …

Marketplace first came to Android last year, offering a convenient and cost-free way to sell used items. At launch, it was limited to the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand, with Canada, Chile and Mexico following on. It will now also be available in the following countries:

Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

While Facebook doesn’t offer the same reassurance as eBay’s feedback scores, you can view the public profiles of would-be buyers and see how long they’ve been on Facebook. And with PayPal seemingly now automatically siding with buyers in any eBay dispute, many people feel less comfortable selling there anyway.

Facebook says that it is now seeing more than 18 million items a month posted for sale in Marketplace.

As with most Facebook updates, it will roll out silently in batches. You’ll know you’ve got the update when you see a store icon at the top of the app.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more Google & Android news: