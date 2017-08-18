Google Home now offers behind the scenes content for Vogue’s 125th anniversary September issue

This week has been big for Google Home. The device received a big update a couple days ago with the official rollout of hands-free calling, support for free Spotify streaming was just added this morning, and now you can now check out exclusive content from Vogue’s 125th anniversary September issue.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

If you have a Google Home and want to get the latest scoop on some of your favorite celebrities, you can access this content by saying, “Ok Google, Talk to Vogue.” Once you do this, you’ll hear a message about how Google has partnered with Vogue to provide behind the scenes content on some of the biggest articles/stories featured in the magazine’s latest September issue.

From here, you’ll then be asked if you want to hear more information on Jennifer Lawrence (who was the cover story for Vogue’s 125th year anniversary issue), Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Serene Williams, or Megyn Kelly.

Once you tell Google Home which person you’d like to hear more about, the writer behind each celebrity’s profile in Vogue’s latest issue will then talk about that piece they wrote and other info/anecdotes that weren’t actually published in the final print.

Vogue’s Google Home content is available on the speaker now.

More Google Home stories:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: