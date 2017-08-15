Google Home Preview Program is now open to all

We told you earlier this month that Google was rolling out a new Preview Program for the Google Home, and now it appears that some users are finally able to access the program. When it’s available for you, you should see a “Preview Program” option in the “Device settings” page of the Home app…

As we mentioned previously, Google describes this program as explicitly not a beta, but rather a way for owners of enrolled devices to have their Home moved to the top of the update queue. Google says that Preview channel will be updated “shortly before the full push of our production firmwares.”

This is not “beta” software. Our intention is that Preview Program updates will be of the same quality as production version updates. You’re simply getting earlier access to new features before they’re released broadly.

As Android Police notes, you’ll need to reboot your Google Home if you’re not seeing the option live in your Google Home app quite yet. Since this isn’t a beta program, enrolling won’t mean that you’re going to see a new software update as soon as you enroll. Rather, you’ll be one of the first to get an update the next time Google decides to push a release to everyone.

Last year, Google introduced a Preview Program for the Chromecast to give those savvy users the latest features ahead of time, and it’s good to see this option expand to Google’s voice assistant hardware.

