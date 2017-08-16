Genesis introduces Google Assistant integration, allows for remote start, locking, unlocking, more

When someone buys a car from Genesis, they’re given three complimentary years of the company’s “Connected Services.” These services include the ability to remotely lock, unlock, start the vehicle, and much more. Announced today, users will now be able to control their Genesis cars through Google Assistant on smartphones and Google Home…

Genesis is the latest car company to announce Google Assistant integration, with its parent company Hyundai connecting its Blue Link service to Assistant just a couple of months ago. To get started users will need to launch Google Assistant and ask it to “talk to Genesis.” From here, all they will need to do is connect the app with their Connected Services account.

At launch, the Genesis application for Google Assistant will be able to do the following:

Send a destination to the car’s navigation system

Remote start with climate control

Remote lock and unlock

Remote horn/lights

Now that Google Assistant allows users to communicate via phone keyboard, users will be able to give both written and vocal commands to their Genesis vehicles. This is beneficial as every time users send a command, they must first provide their private PIN number to authenticate ownership.

Genesis will be demoing its new Google Assistant integration at the WIRED Store in Santa Monica if you’re interested in trying it out for yourself. The store and Genesis’ demonstration area will be open from August 23 through September 4. You can see examples of the different conversations that you can have with Google Assistant and possible commands below.

Press Release: