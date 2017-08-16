Genesis introduces Google Assistant integration, allows for remote start, locking, unlocking, more

When someone buys a car from Genesis, they’re given three complimentary years of the company’s “Connected Services.” These services include the ability to remotely lock, unlock, start the vehicle, and much more. Announced today, users will now be able to control their Genesis cars through Google Assistant on smartphones and Google Home…
UAG Cases
Genesis is the latest car company to announce Google Assistant integration, with its parent company Hyundai connecting its Blue Link service to Assistant just a couple of months ago. To get started users will need to launch Google Assistant and ask it to “talk to Genesis.” From here, all they will need to do is connect the app with their Connected Services account.
At launch, the Genesis application for Google Assistant will be able to do the following:
- Send a destination to the car’s navigation system
- Remote start with climate control
- Remote lock and unlock
- Remote horn/lights
Now that Google Assistant allows users to communicate via phone keyboard, users will be able to give both written and vocal commands to their Genesis vehicles. This is beneficial as every time users send a command, they must first provide their private PIN number to authenticate ownership.
Genesis will be demoing its new Google Assistant integration at the WIRED Store in Santa Monica if you’re interested in trying it out for yourself. The store and Genesis’ demonstration area will be open from August 23 through September 4. You can see examples of the different conversations that you can have with Google Assistant and possible commands below.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Press Release:
GENESIS ANNOUNCES NEW GOOGLE ASSISTANT COMPATIBILITIES
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2017 – Genesis Connected Services is getting a lot more powerful with the introduction of the Genesis app for the Google Assistant today. All Genesis vehicles are equipped with three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services, which allows connectivity into the car with technology like Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search powered by Google®, Remote Door Lock/Unlock and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. The Genesis app for the Google Assistant allows control of various functions of a Genesis vehicle with simple voice commands or smartphone keyboard inputs.
What It Does
This new integration provides owners with the flexibility of sending common remote commands to their Genesis vehicle three different ways:
- Voice commands via the Assistant on Google Home
- Voice commands via the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones or iPhones
- Text commands via the Google Assistant on a smartphone
Owners have the ability to send the following commonly used Genesis Connected Services commands to their vehicle via the Google Assistant:
- Sending a destination to the car’s navigation system
- Remote Start with Climate Control
- Remote Lock & Unlock
- Remote horn/lights
How It Works
To send commands to Genesis Vehicles via the Google Assistant on Google Home or a smartphone, engineers developed a way to link a customer’s Genesis Connected Services Account with the Google Assistant voice activated services. Once a customer has successfully linked his or her account, Remote Service commands can be sent to Genesis vehicles only after the Google Assistant prompts owners for their Connected Services Personal Identification Number (PIN).
Examples of these voice commands to the Google Assistant include asking about the weather and then remote starting the vehicle with climate control.
If voice commands are not an option in a certain situation, the Genesis app allows owners to send commands via the Google Assistant keyboard on their smartphone. For example, say you are in a crowded concert hall and cannot remember if you locked your car.
All of these features, in addition to the recently launched Genesis Virtual Guide, will be available to demo at the second annual WIRED Store in Santa Monica from August 23 through September 4, 2017. The luxury pop-up, presented by Genesis, offers a chance to experience new product demos blending the smart home with the smart car, and is the exclusive demo site for new smart features of the 2017 Genesis G90 — the Genesis flagship sedan, which focuses on combining human-centered luxury with cutting-edge innovation. For more information on the WIRED Store please visit http://store.wired.com or follow @WIREDInsider.