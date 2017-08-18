Google Home now supports music playback on free Spotify accounts

Google Home’s list of supported services slowly continues to expand, and following a tease back at Google I/O, we know there’s a lot to look forward too. Part of that tease was the introduction of support for free Spotify accounts, and recently that’s quietly gone live.

As shown by Google Home’s supported partners page, free Spotify accounts are now supported by the home assistant. Until now only premium account holders were able to stream, so opening this up is a big plus to the rest of Spotify’s user base.

Like the free version of Spotify on other platforms, this one will be marked by slightly lower-quality audio, ads, and the skip limit. Aside from that, though, everything works just the same.

Linking your account takes the same steps as well. Simply go into the Google Home app on your device, navigate to the apps and services settings, and link your Spotify account from there. You’ll even be able to take advantage of casting your songs from Google Home to other speakers or TVs in your home.

The support page was just updated this morning, so it’s possible that the feature isn’t yet entirely live. So if you’re not yet able to add your free Spotify account, just wait a while and try again.

