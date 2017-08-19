Galaxy Note 8: Samsung leaks handset on its website

The Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked so many times already that it appears as though Samsung wanted to join in on the fun. Although the page was taken down shortly after it was spotted, the unlocked 64GB Galaxy Note 8 was available for all to see on the company’s website…

Tim Schofield was the first to notice the Note 8’s listing on Samsung’s official website. Unfortunately, he only got a 404 error page when he tried to click on it. Somehow Schofield was able to refresh the image and see a render of the back of the device which looks identical to the Midnight Black model previously leaked.

Up to this point, we have seen two reports with one indicating that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature 64GB of storage and another that says a 256GB model will also be available. While we don’t know if the later model will be making its way to the states, we do know from this listing that Samsung will offer an unlocked 64GB model for those who wish to buy the phone off contract.

As previously mentioned, Samsung has since taken down the listing as well as the entire page dedicated to the Galaxy Note line of smartphones. Someone at Samsung most likely jumped the gun and hit publish on the listing before the official announcement on August 23.

Looks like the Note 8 popped up on the official Samsung website… Clicking on the device gives an error. https://t.co/ujQdvJaPkH pic.twitter.com/4hgajQicCZ — Tim Schofield (@qbking77) August 18, 2017

