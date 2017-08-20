Chrome OS is constantly being updated with new features, but it can take weeks if not months for these to reach the stable channel. The below instructions will walk you through changing the build being used on your Chromebook…

Before you start, be forewarned that if you ever want to switch from an experimental channel back to a more stable build, you will lose everything (downloaded files, photos, owner permissions, and saved networks for all accounts) as the Chromebook will get completely wiped.

How to check which Chrome OS channel is currently running

Log into your Chromebook Click on the account photo located on the bottom right corner of the display Select the Settings gear icon Click on the hamburger menu icon Scroll down and locate About Chrome OS Within, select Detailed build information You will see which Channel is installed next to Channel

How to switch between Chrome OS stable, beta, and development channels

Log into your Chromebook with the account associated with the owner Click on the account photo located on the bottom right corner of the display Select the Settings gear icon Click on the hamburger menu icon Scroll down and locate About Chrome OS Within, select Detailed build information Click Change channel next to the “Channel” section Pick your desired channel Click on Change Channel If you’re changing to a more experimental channel, your Chromebook will download an update and reboot If you’re changing to a more stable channel, you will have to click Relaunch and Powerwash after the update is installed. This will wipe your Chromebook’s memory.

