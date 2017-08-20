Night Mode is now live on Chrome OS’s Dev channel

For the last couple versions of Android, the mobile operating system has been offering a “Night Light” mode which tints the display red. Google has been working on this exact same feature for some time now for Chrome OS, and it’s now live for those on the Dev channel…

First spotted by a user on Reddit, Night Light mode allows Chromebook owners to tint their displays red (removing blue light). Unlike on Android where the feature can just be turned on for certain hours of the day, Chrome OS allows users to manually adjust the amount of tint and schedule a time for the color shift to be turned on.

This interface, seen below, is pretty much identical to what we saw when this feature hit the Canary channel back in June. At the top, you are greeted by the color temperature slider used to adjust the warmth of the tint. Underneath that, you can choose to have Night Light enabled based on the sunset/sunrise at your location or manually customize when the feature will be turned on and off.

If you would like to test out this feature, you’ll need to make sure that you’re on the latest Dev build or switch your Chromebook to the Dev channel. To do this, you will need to click on the hamburger menu icon within the Chromebook’s Settings and select About Chrome OS. Click on Detailed build information and select Change channel. Once you find the Dev channel, select Change channel. After it downloads an update and restarts, you will be running the latest Dev build.

