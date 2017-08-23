9to5Toys Lunch Break: ASUS ZenFone 3 MAX $100, Samsung EVO 250GB SSD $90, Bose SoundSport Pulse $155, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
ASUS ZenFone 3 MAX 16GB Unlocked Android Smartphone on sale for $100
Samsung 850 EVO 250GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive $90 shipped
Need some workout headphones? Grab Bose SoundSport Pulse for just $155 shipped
VIZIO 38-inch 3.0-Ch. Soundbar with Bluetooth + HDMI inputs: $100 (33% off)
LG 29-inch UltraWide FreeSync Monitor w/ HDMI input back to $200 shipped
Daily Deals: Logitech 5.1 Speaker System $200, Logitech HD Webcam $25, more
Best Buy re-launches Anniversary Sale with new discounts: Smart Home gear, Apple, more!
Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4
Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium
9to5Rewards: Clockwork Synergy’s new Perlon and NATO Apple Watch Bands [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Belkin’s WeMo Dimmer Wi-Fi Light Switch drops to $70 shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lara Croft GO, Train Conductor 2, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 $25, Nier Automata from $32, more
- Score 15 4×6-inch Photo Prints to your door completely free from Snapfish
- Ahead of iPhone 8, Virgin Mobile extends ‘all you can eat for one year for $1’ deal to switchers
- This Thunderbolt 3 hard drive/SSD enclosure looks like a mini cheese-grater Mac Pro
- Square is bringing Final Fantasy XV to iOS and Android [Video]
- Nerf Super Soaker Scatterstrike water gun discounted at $10 Prime shipped
- Life is Good takes 40% off all sale with t-shirts starting at just $10
- Monopoly Game of Thrones Edition goes to $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore 20000mAh Battery w/ 3 USB ports $33, more
- Royal Glass best-selling 18-piece Food Storage Containers are now $19 (Reg. $30)
- ALDO leather/suede sandals are an extra 30% off with prices starting at $10
- Goose Down Microfiber Comforters just $23 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Control your outdoor scenes w/ ilumi’s BR30 Bluetooth LED Lights: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitachi best-selling 15-Amp Bevel Laser Miter Saw hits Amazon low at $100
- Rawlings NFL/NCAA Tailgate Chairs from $22.50 Prime shipped (today only)
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $150 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Build the ultimate macOS workflow with up to 74% off these top-rated apps
- Grab an Apple Watch Series 2 starting at $210 shipped (Refurb, Orig. up to $399)
- Dock your Apple Watch on the Twelve South HiRise Stand for $15
- Save $209 on Apple’s latest 13-inch 128GB MacBook Air, now $790 shipped
- Complete your Mac setup with the Twelve South HiRise for $49 shipped
- Get a 5K 27-inch iMac for nearly the same price as a regular 5K display: $1,399 (Tax in NY/NJ)
- Colossatron Massive World Threat on iOS now free for first time in years!
- The popular Flick Kick Field Goal on iOS now free for first time this year
- Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Western Digital releases My Book external RAID USB-C drives with up to 20TB capacity, more
Pre-order the COACH x Selena Gomez Collection today with prices starting at $50
The Exway X1 smart skateboard is designed for all riders with speeds up to 25mph
- The Apollo Cloud 2 Duo simplifies at-home cloud storage w/ Apple-friendly features
- CrazyPi could be the first DIY robot that features IoT solutions
- Xbox One X pre-orders are now live at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, more!
- Sony teases mysterious new product as Xbox One X pre-orders go live?
- JBL’s upcoming Boombox Bluetooth Speaker is a monster with all-day battery life
- F1 2017 arrives Aug 25 for Mac, check out the new gameplay trailer [Video]
- TEKKEN fighting game series comes to iOS and Android [Video]
- HEXA is a highly maneuverable six-legged robot that will be available soon
- Nintendo unveils the new Splatoon 2 Switch bundle for North America
- Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook
- FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to
- Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200
- Shonin is like a dashcam for your life that uploads to the cloud
- Our first look at the new interactive Planet of the Apes Last Frontier experience [Video]
- Roland intros new Serato DJ controllers with built-in drum machines
- Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech