9to5Toys Lunch Break: ASUS ZenFone 3 MAX $100, Samsung EVO 250GB SSD $90, Bose SoundSport Pulse $155, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

ASUS ZenFone 3 MAX 16GB Unlocked Android Smartphone on sale for $100

Samsung 850 EVO 250GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive $90 shipped

Need some workout headphones? Grab Bose SoundSport Pulse for just $155 shipped

VIZIO 38-inch 3.0-Ch. Soundbar with Bluetooth + HDMI inputs: $100 (33% off)

LG 29-inch UltraWide FreeSync Monitor w/ HDMI input back to $200 shipped

Daily Deals: Logitech 5.1 Speaker System $200, Logitech HD Webcam $25, more

Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4

Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]

Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium

MORE NEW DEALS:

Belkin’s WeMo Dimmer Wi-Fi Light Switch drops to $70 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Western Digital releases My Book external RAID USB-C drives with up to 20TB capacity, more

Pre-order the COACH x Selena Gomez Collection today with prices starting at $50

The Exway X1 smart skateboard is designed for all riders with speeds up to 25mph