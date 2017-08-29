Google Flights now recommends cheaper travel/booking dates & nearby airports/hotels

Google is updating its travel tools today with a focus on reducing costs and making planning easier. Google Flights will now suggest travel and booking dates that are less expensive, while Search will recommend nearby airports and hotels that might be cheaper.

Thanks to a new “price insights” feature, Google Flights will now surface a calendar view of travel date combinations. Accessed by tapping “Dates,” cheapest flights are highlighted in green and more expensive ones in red.

A similar feature for hotels is also available. Aimed at finding the cheapest dates to reserve a hotel, nightly rates are now listed in the calendar view, along with price trends to show historical data. This flight feature is available today on mobile and will be rolling out to desktop later this year.

The next air travel-related feature will show nearby airports on an interactive map with the distance between them and your final destination visualized.

Sometimes just changing the airport you’re flying through can make a big difference in the price you pay. In fact, for more than 25 percent of flight searches you can get a better price by choosing an alternate airport.

This feature will also work for hotels, with prices now directly displayed on the map.

