Google Maps now shows parking garages/lots in 25 cities throughout the US

Between turn-by-turn navigation, being able to see how busy a business is at any given time, the ability to easily hunt down gas stations, and plenty more, Google Maps is a true powerhouse when it comes to maps/navigation. In the most recent update to the service, Google has announced that Maps will now make it easier than ever to find a place to park your car when you’re out and about.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

This new feature is aptly named “Find Parking”, and it will allow you to tap a new icon with the same name that will show you parking lots and garages that are near your destination. Upon selecting the lot/garage you’d like to park your car at, it will then automatically be added to your travel route with included walking directions to and from where your car is parked and where your actual destination is.

Find Parking will work in conjunction with Google Maps’ Parking Difficulty feature that first rolled out to users in January, enabling drivers to see how difficult it’ll be to park in a certain area based on machine learning and current parking data for that location.

Google is rolling out Find Parking on the Maps Android app to 25 cities throughout the United States, including the likes of Detroit, San Francisco, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and many others. In addition to this, Parking Difficulty is also being added to 25 cities outside of the US.

More Google Maps News:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: