LG V30: A colorful render of the upcoming flagship leaks hours before official announcement

Following weeks upon weeks of leaks, rumors, and even statements from LG itself, the time has finally come for the unveiling of the V30. LG’s press event for the V30 is set to begin in a little less than 7 hours at the time of publication, and just ahead of this event, another render of the phone has popped up showing the flagship in a few different colors.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

Evan Blass shared this new render on Twitter, and although the overall look of the phone isn’t any different from what we’ve seen before, it does show us how the V30 will look in the four colors it’ll be available in.

Along with the silver variant that’s already been shared around, this image also shows the LG V30 in a black, blue, and pinkish-gray color. The blue and pinkish-gray versions look an awful lot like colors for the Note 8 that Samsung just announced last week, but LG’s take looks a bit more polished thanks to the coloring of the camera housing along with the main body.

We’ve talked about the V30 a lot already leading up to its announcement in just a few hours, but as a quick refresher, we’re expecting a 6-inch QHD+ FullVision display, Snapdragon 835 processor, a dual-camera system with an industry-first f/1.6 aperture, and a HiFi DAC that promises to offer a superior audio experience over the V30’s many competitors.

LG’s event for the V30 is taking place in Berlin at 9:00 AM tomorrow morning in Central European Time, and in the US that equates to 3:00 AM EST and 12:00 AM PST. If you feel like pulling an all-nighter and want to watch the livestream from home, you can do so here.

This wasn't what I was referring to earlier, but hey — closes a door, opens a window. pic.twitter.com/LLgx8vEOxz — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 30, 2017

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: