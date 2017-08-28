LG V30: New hands-on images show off bezel-less display, LG teases HiFi DAC

LG has been anything but quiet about its upcoming V30 smartphone over the past few weeks, and although we know nearly everything about the upcoming handset, it still looks like one of this year’s more interesting flagship offerings. Thanks to a new hands-on photo that’s surfaced online, we now have a clear vision of how the finished product will look.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

This latest image comes from Chinese social network Weibo, and as you can see below, it offers a full glimpse at the front of the V30 with its display turned on. The photo showcases just how minimal the bezels for the V30 really are, and like the G6 that came out earlier this year, we’ve got rounded corners and a taller aspect ratio that should make handling the 6-inch screen relatively easy.

We’re anticipating the V30’s display to have a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2880, and along with this, LG will reportedly be using a plastic-OLED (p-OLED) panel. The use of plastic over glass will reportedly allow the V30’s screen to have more naturally-curved edges that will provide for a better feel in the hand. However, unlike what we saw with the Moto Z2 Force, LG will be covering the p-OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 so you won’t have to worry about easily scratching the plastic itself.

This hands-on photo is considerably clearer than the first one that popped up earlier this month, and it lines up exactly with more recent renders that have since surfaced online.

In addition to the above photo, LG itself was once again rather vocal about what to expect from the upcoming flagship. The company has already talked about the V30’s software and record-setting f/1.6 aperture camera setup, but this time around the focus is on the phone’s audio capabilities. Both the V10 and V20 have had better-than-average DACs for strong performance when listening to music through wired headphones, and with the V30, LG is kicking things up a notch yet again.

LG says that the V30 will ship with a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and one of the highlights of this system is that it will allow the V30 to cut down on sound distortion so that it’s only at 0.0002-percent.

Furthermore, LG will also be introducing an HD Audio Recorder system that will enable the V30 to use its audio receiver as a microphone to clearly capture loud sounds without distortion.

Per LG’s President of Mobile Communications, Juno Cho:

With the V30, LG and our partners are pushing the boundaries of smartphone audio to enable a more bespoke listening experiences. The comnbination of its advanced Hi-Fi audio technology and the superb images genreated by its OLED FullVision display makes the LG V30 a true multimedia powerhouse.

LG will be holding a press event this Thursday in Berlin ahead of IFA to announce the V30, so we thankfully only have a few short days to go before we can stop with these leaks and rumors and get right to the official phone.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: