Watch LG announce the V30 at IFA 2017 right here [Livestream]

Samsung’s Galaxy Note used to be the star of the show for IFA in Berlin, but since the company started holding its own separate events for the Note series, LG’s V-series has quickly become the highlight of Germany’s premier mobile trade show. In the wee hours of tomorrow morning here in the States, LG will be livestreaming its press conference so you can watch the V30 unveiling in real-time.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

We’ve been seeing plenty of leaks and rumors regarding the V30 leading up to its announcement, and LG hasn’t been particularly quiet on the matter either. Earlier this week LG teased the V30’s HiFi DAC that should offer a premium audio experience, and prior to that, the company’s talked about the phone’s record-setting f/1.6 aperture camera, new software features, and plenty more.

The V30 is expected to feature a 6-inch FullVision 1440 x 2880 QHD+ display, Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear-cameras, and a glass/metal design. It’s shaping up to be a more powerful and capable version of the LG G6, and if you ask us, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

LG’s press conference will be taking place at 9:00 AM in Berlin tomorrow morning, but for those of us in the US, that translates to 3:00 AM EST and 12:00 AM PST. If you throw enough coffee and Red Bull into your system in order to stay awake tonight, you’ll be able to watch the livestream right here via the video below.

More LG News:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: