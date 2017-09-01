Curious about the LG V30? Ask us anything!

After tons of leaks and rumors, LG officially unveiled the V30 yesterday and it brings a lot to the table. We’ve already given you the full rundown on specifications, our first impressions, and also some of the details you might have missed, but now we’ve got a unit in-house and can answer all of your questions about the LG’s newest device.

Our full reviews won’t be coming for a while and, so far, we’re just using a pre-production sample unit. So it’s important to keep in mind that things could change between today and the phone’s final release through software updates. That could include anything from adding or removing features or improving the stability of certain things, but overall, this is what the final product will be.

That said, today we’ve got our unit charged up and ready for use as a daily driver, so while we continue to experience the phone, we also want to answer your questions! If there’s something you have yet to see covered either here or in other publications, we’ll be happy to answer it to the best of our ability in the comments below. Drop your questions there and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible!

