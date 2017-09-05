9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera $78, Amazon SanDisk Sale, Moto Z 64GB (unlocked) $400, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Get started capturing VR content with the Samsung Gear 360 Camera for $77.50
Amazon’s Gold Box has SanDisk/Seagate storage from $8, networking deals, more
Moto Z 64GB (unlocked): $400 (Reg. $500) | Amazon
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has USB-C cables, chargers, Bluetooth gear from $10
Daily Deals: Brother AiO Printer w/ AirPrint $40, SanDisk 32GB Flash Drive $10, more
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Windshield Long Arm Car Mount $8, more
The popular Status Audio CB-1 Studio Monitor Headphones now $63 shipped
The best fashion deals for Labor Day 2017: Sperry, Puma, Levi’s, more
9to5Rewards: WD’s new My Cloud 4TB Storage Solution [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
APC 900VA UPS and Surge Protector has 9 outlets and 2 USB ports for $60
Prime members can spend $35 at Amazon and receive a $10 gift card for free
- Add the Klipsch R-20B Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Sub to your home for $280, today only
- TP-Link Deco 3-Pack adds whole-home 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage for $200 (Reg. $300)
- AOC 22-inch Gaming Monitor w/ HDMI input for $94.50 shipped (Reg. $125), more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Legacy $6, Disney Afternoon $10, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: BADLAND, Batman, more
- Living Social Nintendo deals & more: Splatoon 2 $48, Hey!Pikmin $32, more
- Batman The Telltale Series for iOS now free for very first time (Reg. $5)
- Best Buy, Petco, CVS, Kansas Steaks gift cards up to 20% off + more
- Today only get one large cheese pizza for $5 at Pizza Hut (Reg. $15)
- Name your price on training and start building apps for iOS 11
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes Bushnell Legend Binoculars for $165 (all-time low)
- Stock up for tailgating w/ a 1-year Sam’s Club membership, $10 GC and more for $45
- Sorel takes up to 60% off boots, accessories and more for cooler weather
- Horchow celebrates Labor Day with 20% off sitewide: furniture, home decor, more
- Finish Line End of Season Sale up to 60% off Nike, Under Armour, adidas, more
- Save $199 on Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar
- Apple’s 2017 128GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar now $1,140 shipped
- Pick any 7 of these solid 50 Mac apps for $22 [Bundlehunt Rewards Giveaway]
- Infinity Blade 3 is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Runtastic Bike Tracker fitness app now free for first time this year (Reg. $5)
- Street Fighter IV Champion Edition for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- App Store Free App of the Week: 8mm Vintage Camera free for first time (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
IFA 2017:
Sphero’s latest Star Wars iPhone-controlled droids include R2-D2 and BB-8
- Sennheiser unveils trio of new earphones including 10-hour wireless & high-end wired options
- JBL Free earbuds are the company’s foray into true wireless earbuds
- DJI announces new quieter, longer lasting Mavic Pro Platinum and Phantom 4 Pro in Obsidian
- Sony launches new RX0 action camera with same 1-inch image sensor as RX100
- Bang & Olufsen showcases new OLED 4K TV with AirPlay and more built-in
- Audio-Technica unveils a series of new Bluetooth headphones at IFA 2017
- SanDisk unveils 400GB microSDXC card, the highest-capacity model ever
- Acer showcases new powerhouse Orion 9000 desktop PC & curved 35-inch 1440p display
- Build your own R2-D2 with littleBits’ & Star Wars’ Droid Inventor Kit
- Garmin launches $200 vívosport fitness tracker w/ GPS, HRM, and other new features
- Ricoh unveils new 360-degree camera sporting 4K video capture and 3D audio
- LEGO unveils a series of new Star Wars kits + the 630-piece BB-8 set
- Logitech unveils powerful Craft keyboard and MX Sound speakers
- Qardio launches new QardioBase with improved sensors, wider base
- ASUS unveils Windows Mixed Reality-based Headset w/ integrated cameras
- Samsung’s new Gear IconX wireless earbuds have improved battery life and Bixby Voice [Gallery]
- Logitech’s new Wireless Mechanical Keyboard promises gamer performance, more
- D-Link’s new $60 Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera offers HD streams at an affordable price
- Western Digital unveils updated My Cloud Home NAS drives, available now
- Acer just introduced an all-in-one 4K camera with 360-degree capture
Amazon’s online Whole Foods store is now live as upcoming plans take shape
- AOC’s latest monitor has a textured gold plated design for your co-workers to look at
- Beyerdynamic packs its Tesla drivers into the new wireless Aventho headphones
- Fitbit launches Flyer Bluetooth headphones with sweat resistance, 6-hr battery life, more
- Insta360 One 4K Camera w/ iPhone support adds anticipated features
- Latest Transcend SSDs for DIY Mac upgrades support high-speed PCIe 3.0
- Fitbit launches $300 ‘Ionic’ Apple Watch competitor w/ 4+ day battery, sleep tracking, more
- The newly announced Canon EOS M100 boasts a 24MP upgrade
- Dell intros its own VR headset for Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Platform
- Nike’s New A.L.C. Cortex Sneaker is here & they are a must-have for this season
- My first real drone experience: DJI Phantom 3 Standard [Video]
- Specdrums turns just about any surface into a musical instrument
- How-to: get your house ready for fall with these must-have decorations
- Secret of Mana remake coming to PS4 & Steam w/ new visuals and multiplayer [Video]
- Smarter Coffee 2.0 brews on-demand drinks from your iPhone or Android