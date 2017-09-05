Google Voice users will soon be able to send messages with an ‘Ok Google’ command

Google Voice made a triumphant return early this year with a fresh coat of paint, new features, and all of the functionality we knew and loved back in the day. In the time since, Google hasn’t given the service a ton of attention, and there are still a lot of features that need to be added to bring it up to par with Google’s other messaging options. Today, Google confirmed one of those is coming — “OK Google” support.

The “Ok Google” keyword is pretty common through Google’s various platforms and services, but in this case, we’re referring to Android. Currently, with Google Assistant, you can send a message through your SMS app of choice or Hangouts with a simple voice command.

It’s a handy feature, especially when it comes to Android Wear, Android Auto, and just using your phone in situations where your hands are otherwise occupied.

Jan Jedrzejowicz, Google Voice’s product manager, recently confirmed on Twitter that this functionality is coming soon to Voice.

To use it, users will simply need to add the qualifier of “Ok Google, send a Google Voice message” versus “Ok Google, send a message.” When doing so, Google will appropriately send the message through Voice. While the extra step isn’t something everyone will want to do, it’s also something every other messaging service with this functionality encounters including Hangouts, WhatsApp, and more.

Google has given no indication of when this functionality may go live, but we’re glad to know it’s coming.

'OK Google, send a Google Voice message' coming soon to GV, this will help — Jan Jedrzejowicz (@JanJedrzejowicz) September 5, 2017

