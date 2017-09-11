9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech 1-Day PC Accessory Sale, Anker Android accessories from $7, Amazon Fire 7 $35, more

- Sep. 11th 2017 10:22 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Logitech one-day Mac/PC Accessory sale from $16, MX Master, keyboards, more

Anker iPhone/Android Accessories from $7: Chargers, USB Cables, Speakers, more

Amazon offers its Fire 7 Tablet from $35 shipped in all colors [Prime]

Complete your desk setup w/ this 29″ USB-C LG Monitor for $199 (Reg. $400)

Take $429 off Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB with Touch Bar

The latest 4/5K iMacs from Apple up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)

Review: Classicbot is the perfect desktop mascot for Apple fans

Fluance AB40 SoundBase Review: Bass you won’t believe

9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Alexa comes to iHome’s latest alarm clock along with USB charging, more

Speedfox AMP all-terrain eBike tackles off-road trails with a more traditional design

Spire Studio brings wireless all-in-one multi-track recording to iPhone & iPad

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800