9to5Toys Last Call: Synology 4-Bay NAS $239, Aukey Qi Charger $15, ELEGIANT USB Sound Bar $22.50, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Bring Fallout 4 GOTY Edition & wearable Pip-Boy home for $80 shipped (Prime only)
- Bring home LEGO’s Batman Arkham Asylum 1,628-piece set for $120 shipped
- Amazon is giving away a $3 credit you can use on Kindle Romance Novels
- West Elm takes 20% off bedroom furniture + up to 60% off clearance
- Tommy Hilfiger x The Chainsmokers collaboration is here & it’s a must see
- Apple Award winning INKS now free for first time in over a year (Reg. $3)
- Levi’s takes 25% off new fall arrivals: jeans, shoes, jackets & more
- WD 2TB Elements USB 3.0 External Hard Drive $60 shipped (Reg. $75)
- Office Supplies: 24-Pack Sharpie Markers $9, Dry Erase Board $3.50, more
- Bring your music to an older car w/ the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Car Kit for $4
- You can help this ‘Ren and Stimpy’ documentary become a reality
- Beyerdynamic’s high-end DT 880 SE Headphones: $179 shipped
- Green Deals: WORX 12A 3-in-1 Electric Blower $40, more
- Nomad unveils its premium Horween leather iPhone X cases, more
- Timbuk2 takes 30% off fall favorites: MacBook bags, luggage, more
- Pick up some extra bands for your new Apple Watch from $3 Prime shipped
- This iPhone-connected tea maker uses ultrasonic waves to brew the perfect cup
- Foot Locker Clearance: extra 25% off Nike, Jordan, Puma, adidas, more
Synology 4-bay Disk Station NAS drops to $239 shipped (Reg. $289)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Wireless Charger for Qi-Enabled Devices $15, more
ELEGIANT USB PC/MacBook Sound Bar hits Amazon low: $22.50 Prime shipped
Daily Deals: TiVo Bolt 500GB DVR and TiVo Mini $200, more
CORSAIR RGB Mechanical Keyboard w/ Cherry Red Switches is now $90 (Reg. $130)
Review: Nyko’s ChargeBlocks keep your Nintendo Switch controllers ready for action
Review: Classicbot is the perfect desktop mascot for Apple fans
Fluance AB40 SoundBase Review: Bass you won’t believe
9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Skip the iPhone X price tag, grab a cert. refurb iPhone 7/Plus 128GB from $560
- Bring Sphero’s adorable Star Wars BB-8 home w/ Force Band for $100 (Reg. $140+)
- APC 125VA UPS w/ 3 outlets keeps your router powered through a storm for $30
- Honeywell Wireless Door Chime drops to Amazon low at $20 (Reg. $40)
- All-Purpose First Aid Kit: 131-Piece for $11.50 Prime shipped
- Start your Podcast career w/ the Samson G-Track USB Microphone for $50 shipped
- Nixon Watches are up to 83% off at Jomashop for a limited time only
- Think Tank Trifecta 8 Camera Bag holds all your photography gear for $60 (Reg. $140)
- Remington Self-Haircut Kit $35, Men’s Electric Razors from $17, more
- Amazon 1-Day Speedo Sale from $5: swimsuits, goggles, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Red Clock, Toca Farm, Golden Axe, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Star Wars Force Awakens $16, Battleborn $10, more
- Vera Bradley takes an extra 40% off sale styles + free shipping
- Schlage iPhone-connected Touchscreen Deadbolt for $179, more up to 30% off
- Rent the Sci-Fi movie ‘Life’ (2017) in Digital HD for less than $1
- Supplement your workout w/ the Optimum Nutrition sample box: free after credit
- Energy Take Classic adds 5.1-Ch. audio to your home theater for $162 shipped
- Belkin and Mophie unveil new iPhone 8/Plus/X Qi wireless charging solutions
- Nike Assorted Golf Balls: 50-Pack for just $20 Prime shipped
- Tilly’s takes an extra 30-50% off clearance: Nike, VANS, PUMA, adidas, & more
- iPhone 8/Plus/X cases from Ringke in a variety of styles under $4
- T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X
- Best Qi Wireless Chargers for new iPhone 8/Plus and X
- Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air at a $209 discount, now $790 shipped
- Apple’s official iPhone 7 Leather Cases now down to $30 ahead of tomorrow’s event
- Sega’s fantasy Golden Axe beat’em up on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Deus Ex The Fall on iOS hits lowest price in years at $1 (Reg. $5)
- TapGlance Interior Design for iOS gets its first price drop: $1 (Reg. $10)
- Gone Home for Mac hits its lowest price in years at $15 (Reg. $20)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
WaterField’s new iPhone Camera Bag makes sure you’ll never miss a shot
Nintendo is resurrecting the NES Classic, more SNES shipments coming too
Moshi unveils its new Elements Evolved iPhone 8/Plus/X cases
- Kodak Printomatic is a new 10MP Instant Zink Print Camera perfect for special occasions
- Take a look at this $70K solid gold Lux iPhone X + more
- Sculpto+ is a compact, iPhone-connected 3D Printer made for anyone to use
- Report: Amazon expected to release new 4K HDR Fire TV devices soon
- Super Mario 64 now has up to 24-player online + more [Video]
- Banana Republic unveils Olivia Palermo fall collection 2017
- Lifelike Earbuds bring VR-ready 3D audio recording to your iPhone
- Alexa comes to iHome’s latest alarm clock along with USB charging, more
- Speedfox AMP all-terrain eBike tackles off-road trails with a more traditional design
- Spire Studio brings wireless all-in-one multi-track recording to iPhone & iPad
- Hudway Cast lets you use your iPhone while staying focused on the road
- Rockstar brings L.A. Noire to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & HTC Vive
- Huawei’s Band 2 Pro Fitness Tracker has GPS, sleep tracking, more for $70
- Bose’s new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker sports a tiny but ultra-rugged design
- Vans x Karl Lagerfield collaboration launched today and it’s legendary
- Sony’s new Walkman is bringing back personal music players
- Grovemade’s new Desk Shelf System brings organization to your workspace
- Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag
- Philips announces new QHD 27-inch monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
- The coolest pet gadgets that you need to get today
- Amazon and Walmart announce the Top Toys for Holiday 2017
- Logitech brings back ergonomics with MX Ergo trackball mouse