Some Nexus 6Ps bought from Google Store, Project Fi are being replaced w/ Pixel XLs

In its lifetime, the Nexus 6P has suffered from a spate of issues ranging from bootloops to early battery shutdowns. As such, owners have had to replace their phones, with some having to repeat the process several times. About a week ago, Google appears to have begun shipping Pixel XLs as replacement devices for affected customers.

Nintendo Switch

Released in 2015, the Nexus 6P has encountered two notable issues towards the end of its life. Bootloops make it impossible to even turn on the phone, while battery issues result in early shutdowns even when a sizable charge remains. For the most part, Google Support has been excellent at issuing replacements for these issues even for out of warranty devices.

However, many Nexus 6P owners are noting that the replacement phones are now Pixel XLs. In recent weeks, 6Ps originally purchased through the Google Store or Project Fi are being swapped out with last year’s larger Pixel phone.

There are reports of these exchanges occurring in the US, Canada, and UK, though there is some inconsistency on whether users are receiving 32GB or 128GB models. Additionally, some in the UK are noting a return to the Nexus 6P as the replacement device after others briefly received a Pixel.

It’s unclear why Google is exactly upgrading replacements. The Nexus 6P is a bug-ridden device for a lot of users and Google could have finally realized that repeating this process for a phone that is bound to break again it not very cost-effective.

Or this could just be due to Google running out of Nexus 6Ps and only having Pixel XLs in stock for use as replacements. Regardless, those who are getting a sizable upgrade are likely overjoyed with their new phone.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: