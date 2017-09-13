Unboxing the Michael Kors Sofie and Grayson luxury smartwatches [Video]

The smartwatch craze has seemingly already come and gone, but not everybody is as quick to dismiss the convenience of notifications at a glance. Michael Kors is just one in a long list of well-established designer brands that decided to start making smartwatches, and they’ve sent us their new Sofie and Grayson models to take a look at.

The Sofie and Grayson smartwatches are similar in a lot of ways. Both are available in a variety of colors for $350, offering Android Wear 2.0 on perfectly round displays — no divisive flat tires in sight. Each watch features an AMOLED display, water resistance, and a metal watch band.

Where the two watches differ is in their target demographic. The Sofie is specifically aimed at women, with a 42mm casing and pavé-lined accenting around the watch face. The Grayson is a bit simpler in design, though much larger at 47mm, and features two additional buttons on the righthand side.

Included with each watch is a spare buckle to use with third-party straps in case you, like me, prefer the feeling of leather on your wrist over metal, along with a magnetic wireless charging cable. Sadly Michael Kors doesn’t include a charging brick to go along with the cable, but you likely already have a few spares sitting around (if not, you can always use the same brick that charges your phone).

Though a bit pricier than some other Android Wear offerings these days, the Sofie and Grayson certainly bring an aesthetic appeal and brand recognition that few others can match. Check back soon for our full review of these smartwatches to find out if they’re worth the money!