Google appears to be testing app sizes in Play Store search results

Google never really stops testing changes to the Google Play Store, and it appears yet another one is underway. First spotted by some users on Reddit, Google seems to be testing replacing app ratings with the download sizes of those apps in search results.

This test appears to be very limited as of now, as no one at 9to5Google appears to have it, but users who have spotted it so far can see it in areas throughout the store. Search results are the most obvious place to find this, but it also appears below the app listing for the “similar apps.”

While personally, I’m not a fan of the aesthetics of this change, I can certainly see how it would be useful. Storage space is a concern for many users, especially those without an SD card slot. Obviously, being able to see size right away would come in handy for those users. That said, it would be ideal if Google implemented a toggle for sizes and ratings in these areas as one Reddit user pointed out.

