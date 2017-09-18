9to5Toys Lunch Break: ZTE Axon 7 (unlocked) $310, Jaybird X3 Headphones $100, Google Home w/ Philips Hue + Chromecast $209, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Score the ZTE Axon 7 Android Smartphone w/ 64GB of storage for $310 shipped

Score Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Headphones in multiple colors for $100 shipped

Google Home Starter Kit w/ Philips Hue + Chromecast for $209 (~$300 value)

Amazon Echo Show + Dot bundle has 2 Alexa-enabled devices for $250 ($290 Value)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey PowerHub w/ 2 Outlets and 4 USB Ports $16, more

Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.

Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods

Review: Speck’s Ruck is a cost-effective backpack for students and commuters alike

9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Anker’s new Smart LED Light Bulbs on sale from $17 Prime shipped, no hub required

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Arrow Smartwatch brings a 360-degree rotatable HD camera to your wrist

Cinera aims to bring a better movie watching experience to your living room