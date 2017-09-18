9to5Toys Lunch Break: ZTE Axon 7 (unlocked) $310, Jaybird X3 Headphones $100, Google Home w/ Philips Hue + Chromecast $209, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score the ZTE Axon 7 Android Smartphone w/ 64GB of storage for $310 shipped
Score Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Headphones in multiple colors for $100 shipped
Google Home Starter Kit w/ Philips Hue + Chromecast for $209 (~$300 value)
Amazon Echo Show + Dot bundle has 2 Alexa-enabled devices for $250 ($290 Value)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey PowerHub w/ 2 Outlets and 4 USB Ports $16, more
Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.
Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods
Review: Speck’s Ruck is a cost-effective backpack for students and commuters alike
9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s new Smart LED Light Bulbs on sale from $17 Prime shipped, no hub required
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iBasket Pro, Tempest Pirate Action RPG, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: For Honor $26, Rise of the Tomb Raider from $20, more
- Save on select Power Wheels today only at Amazon from $140
- Update your home w/ Top Greener’s Dual USB Port Wall Outlet for $17 (Reg. $23)
- Eastbay takes an extra 25% off Nike, Under Armour, adidas, New Balance, more
- Makita’s best-selling Cordless Hammer/Drill Kit drops to $99 shipped
- Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life
- Dyson V7 Cordless Hand Vacs from just $160 shipped (Reg. up to $240)
- Vantrue’s N2 Dash Cam is equipped with motion-activated recording for $109
- FRETX Helps You Learn Guitar in Record Time: $70 (Orig. $110)
- Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia & more extra 25% off at Backcountry
- Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $56, more
- Amazon offers 25% off JumpSport Fitness Trampolines starting at $180
- Grab the Ovente 1.5L Glass Electric Kettle for $20 Prime shipped
- Ralph Lauren Friends & Family Sale takes 30% off select styles
- Michael Kors Fall Style Sale: 25% off handbags, wallets, watches & more
- Logitech Triathlon Wireless Mouse matches Amazon all-time low at $25 shipped
- Miss the 4-inch screen? Apple’s iPhone SE with pre-paid service is down to $129 shipped
- Pick up Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad for $299 shipped in all colors
- Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable
- Get a free iPhone 8 with Sprint’s upgraded trade-in offer
- T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X
- Target details iPhone 8/Plus pre-orders: up to $200 w/ trade, $120 gift card, more
- Apple Watch Series 2 widely discounted after Tuesday’s keynote, save up to $119
- Pick up some extra bands for your new Apple Watch from $3 Prime shipped
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 w/ email delivery via PayPal (15% off apps, games, more)
- Best Apple Watch Series 3 Bands – leather, sport, nylon, loops and more
- Best Qi Wireless Chargers for new iPhone 8/Plus and X
- Grab Hitman, Lara Croft & Deus Ex GO for just $2 right now (up to $15 value)
- Tempest Pirate Action RPG for iOS hits lowest price ever at $3 (Reg. $7)
- Sega’s fantasy Golden Axe beat’em up on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Deus Ex The Fall on iOS hits lowest price in years at $1 (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Maunzi is a robot that children can build w/ LEGO and control using a smartphone
Arrow Smartwatch brings a 360-degree rotatable HD camera to your wrist
Cinera aims to bring a better movie watching experience to your living room
- Nintendo unveils the new Super Mario Odyssey Switch Bundle + more [Video]
- Pelican’s Kevlar Shield Case for iPhone X + new iPhone 8/Plus models
- Pad & Quill launches new aged leather iPhone 8/Plus & X wallet cases + more
- Nintendo brings its classic arcade games to Switch: Mario Bros, Punch Out, more
- Powerup Dart is an app-controlled motorized paper airplane that does tricks
- Polaroid pays homage to its past with new OneStep 2 Instant-film Camera
- Belkin and Mophie unveil new iPhone 8/Plus/X Qi wireless charging solutions
- This iPhone-connected tea maker uses ultrasonic waves to brew the perfect cup
- Nomad unveils its premium Horween leather iPhone X cases, more
- Tommy Hilfiger x The Chainsmokers collaboration is here & it’s a must see
- You can help this ‘Ren and Stimpy’ documentary become a reality
- WaterField’s new iPhone Camera Bag makes sure you’ll never miss a shot
- Nintendo is resurrecting the NES Classic, more SNES shipments coming too
- Moshi unveils its new Elements Evolved iPhone 8/Plus/X cases
- Kodak Printomatic is a new 10MP Instant Zink Print Camera perfect for special occasions
- Take a look at this $70K solid gold Lux iPhone X + more
- Sculpto+ is a compact, iPhone-connected 3D Printer made for anyone to use
- Report: Amazon expected to release new 4K HDR Fire TV devices soon
- Super Mario 64 now has up to 24-player online + more [Video]
- Banana Republic unveils Olivia Palermo fall collection 2017
- Lifelike Earbuds bring VR-ready 3D audio recording to your iPhone
- Alexa comes to iHome’s latest alarm clock along with USB charging, more