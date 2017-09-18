Motorola quietly dropped support for the Moto G4 line despite promising an Oreo update

Motorola used to be the best choice for getting updates on your Android device regardless of price, second to Google. However, following its sale to Lenovo, updates started to slow down. At this point, updates on Motorola devices are constantly in question, and now the company is giving us another example of this…

The best gifts for Android users

Recently Motorola published a list of devices it would be updating to Android Oreo with some notable omissions, but there’s definitely one that hurts more than the rest. The Moto G4 family released just over a year ago and the company is already dropping support for the devices. This is especially irritating since one of the marketing points for the phones was the fact that it would get two major updates, specifically Android Nougat and Oreo.

A Reddit user came out the other day bringing up the fact that Motorola was previously so vocal about how the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus would be updated to Oreo. Posters advertising the phone clearly highlighted that an update was coming, and even the paperwork inside of the box mentions how the company will be updating the devices.

Making matters worse, Motorola has been actively removing mentions of this promise. Online marketing materials for the phone ditch any mention of O, and even the Amazon listings with banners that previously mentioned the update no longer do.

Original Banner Updated Banner

Even Motorola’s social media team isn’t 100% aware of the fact that support has been pulled with a tweet going up (since deleted) as of September 15th stating that the G4 Plus would indeed be updated (via Android Police).

Motorola India confirmed that moto g4 plus will receive android oreo..but no specific time..being a lenovo moto i think at least 1 year wait pic.twitter.com/k1l8LVY7aM — Krishnendu Ballav (@KrishnenduBall2) September 15, 2017

Obviously, customers are pretty furious with this whole situation. Not only is Motorola actively breaking a promise it very clearly made, but it’s also dropping devices that aren’t even two years old yet. We can only hope that the backlash from these changes leads the company to reverse its decision, but it probably won’t. Instead, we’ll probably just get 50 more device releases next week.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: