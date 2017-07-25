Project Fi launches ‘Referral Challenge’ w/ credits and Googleplex trip as top prize

Last December, Project Fi announced a referral program that netted referrers and new customers a $20 credit towards their monthly bill. The Google MVNO is now significantly expanding the program with a new Referral Challenge that adds prizes to the mix.

The inaugural Fi Referral Challenge starts today and ends on September 25th. Besides netting a $20 credit for every referral, there are three prize tiers. Two referrals will result in a $20 Google Play Credit, while five awards a “Fi weekender bag.”

The top prize will see the top 3 referrers win a trip to the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. However, Google is limiting how much credit you can earn to $2000 or 100 referrals.

To enter the contest, visit your Project Fi account page on the web. There will be a banner at the top of the main page announcing the contest and a new “Share the Fi love” tab.

Users have to explicitly enter the contest by tapping the “Get Started” button. After which, the page will begin tracking your referrals, as well as your progress towards prizes. Just below is your referral link and social media share buttons. This page also a toggle to leave the contest.

The most recent program counted a referral as an account that has been active for 30 days and made two payments. Project Fi also has a dedicated page that features a leaderboard that will be updated every two hours.

