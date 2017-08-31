Moto X4: Officially announced w/ dual-camera, IP68, and Amazon Alexa, coming later this fall

After being widely rumored and leaked in recent months, the Moto X4 is now official at IFA 2017. Marking the return of the X-line after last year’s absence, the device slots in just under the Moto Z with mid-range specs that accompany a more premium design and functionality.

Nintendo Switch

The Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display that is covered by Gorilla Glass 3. Extending to the rear, a curvature — made possible by 3D Glass — helps the device feel better in-hand and slimmer at 7.99mm thick. It also results in the “Sterling Blue” and “Super Black” appearing quite shiny.

There is a circular camera hump on the back that features two lenses and a dual flash. The primary one captures 12MP images, while the second 8MP sensor is used for black and white photos, as well as depth effects. The front facer is higher at 16MP and includes an “adaptive low-light mode” and “panoramic selfies.” There is also a Landmark Detection feature built into the camera app that identifies objects of interests and provides more information, similar to the upcoming Google Lens.

Specs include an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB (or 4GB depending on the market) of RAM powered by a 3,000mAh battery. A 15 minute top-up with the included TurboPower charger will provide six hours of usage. There are 32GB of on-board storage with a microSD card slot for expansion.

Other specs include Bluetooth 5.0 that allows for up to four audio devices to be connected simultaneously, as well as IP68 dust and water resistance.

Running Android 7.1 Nougat there are number of software features on top of the mostly stock experience. Besides the standard Moto Display and Actions, there is a “Quick Screenshot” gesture activated by placing three fingers on the screen and a “Moto Key” password manager. Other features include Amazon Alexa integration similar to the HTC U11.

The Moto X4 will launch in Europe this September at €399. A global launch, including for the U.S., is slated for later this fall.