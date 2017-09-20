Watch Nest unveil its latest product right here starting at 9 AM PT [Livestream]

Shortly after unveiling the new Nest Thermostat E last month, the company began teasing another “big announcement” set to take place today, September 20. As nothing concrete has yet leaked, most are not certain what the company might be announcing. Thankfully Nest is livestreaming the event so you can watch everything unfold right here…

The best public information we have as to what Nest might be announcing today is based on a rumor that started to make the rounds back in March. It stated that the company was working on a several new home security products that would provide an “end-to-end” alarm solution.

Products that might fit that description are digital doorbells with a built-in camera, smart door locks that can be remotely operated by the owner of the home, and possibly even sensors that can register if a door or window has been opened.

If you’re interested in watching the event live, stay right here as we’ve embedded the livestream below. Nest’s event is set to start in less than an hour at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET.

Update: Nest’s livestream has stopped working but thankfully someone at the event is streaming it: