Verizon’s Android Wear-powered ‘Wear24’ smartwatch has already been discontinued

Verizon just launched its LTE-enabled Wear24 smartwatch earlier this year — in May, to be exact. Now, just about 4 months after its launch, the Android Wear-powered offering has been discontinued.

Spotted first by a tipster for Droid-life, Verizon’s website has apparently removed the listing for the Wear24. Trying to navigate to its previously-live sale page simply redirects you to Verizon support for the device. The watch started at $299 with a 2-year contract or $349 up front.

It’s not exactly surprising to see the watch discontinued. It was met with reviews that were mediocre at best, citing problems with the device’s speaker that rendered it almost useless for calls — its main selling point. And besides sparking a fun little scavenger hunt last month, it has gone mostly under the radar.

It also didn’t help that the watch was announced at around the same time as — and likely overshadowed by — LG and Google’s most recent partner watches, the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, both of which weren’t met with the most glowing reviews, either. Oh, and the Wear24 didn’t work with Android Pay.

Wear24 being discontinued so swiftly only serves to underscore Android Wear’s bigger problems. Google is actively trying to pivot the platform to fashion brands, and its firstish-party options are a confusing mess of compromises.

