Verizon Wear24 Android Wear 2.0 watch goes on sale tomorrow for $299 without Android Pay

Verizon’s brand doesn’t exactly come to mind with smartwatches, but that hasn’t stopped the company from developing its very own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, the Wear24, which goes on sale tomorrow, May 11th.

The best gifts for Android users

Announced alongside Android Wear 2.0 and LG’s first crop of watches, the Wear24 is an LTE smartwatch that has just about everything you’d expect, such as a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, 450 mAh battery, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and, of course, LTE on Verizon’s network.

We learned a few weeks ago that the company was planning a launch on May 11th, where the company will open sales both online and in Verizon stores. Pricing for the Wear24 lands at $349, or $299 if you’re willing to sign a contract with the Big Red.

For that price, you’re getting a well-equipped LTE watch that has a pretty nice look, but there are two big missing features. For one, there’s no sign of a rotating crown on this machine or even extra buttons for app shortcuts. Needless to say, that’s a bit disappointing.

Further, the Wear24 lacks NFC for Android Pay. It was previously unclear if the feature would appear on this watch, but Verizon’s listing essentially confirms that with Droid-Life further nailing the coffin with word from Verizon representatives that the watch does not offer that feature. It may be a deal breaker for some, but it doesn’t change the fact that the Wear 24 looks like a pretty good option. You can check out Verizon’s “first look” on the Wear 24 in the video below.