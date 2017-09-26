Google Allo for web update adds dedicated GIF tab with larger UI and search

Earlier this month, Google Allo for web added several expressive features found on the mobile apps like Whisper/Shout, as well as stickers, emoji, and GIFs. The latter feature is being revamped today with a better interface and search.

Rather than being lumped in with emoji and stickers, GIFs are now given their own dedicated button in the messaging field. Tapping it opens a wider, scrolling list that is easier to navigate than the previous, horizontal carousel design that had very small previews.

A number of GIFs are pre-loaded upon opening the tab, while a search bar is up top. Results load as you type, with users also given the ability to open the tab in a sidebar for larger previews. GIFs can also be accessed from this sidebar when viewing emoji or stickers.

The old GIF search in the Smart Smiley tab is still available and better suited when undecided on what form of expressive media to send in a message.

Refreshing the web client should reveal a pop-up noting the new feature. Today’s update to the web client is only centered around GIFs, with the spotted sticker search in our teardown still not yet present.

