9to5Toys Lunch Break: Honeywell Thermostat $74, Fossil Q Smartwatches from $93, WeMo Mini Smart Plug $30, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Control your home’s heating from your phone w/ Honeywell’s $74 Wi-Fi Thermostat

30% off Fossil Q Series Smartwatches and Hybrid Smartwatches from $93 | Fossil

Control outlets, lamps and more: WeMo’s Mini Smart Plug on sale for $30 shipped

Score Nanoleaf’s Aurora HomeKit-enabled Modular Lighting Kit for $180 shipped

Insteon Smart Remote Switch brings voice control to all your lights for $31 shipped

Smartphone Accessories: iClever BoostCube 36W QC 3.0 Wall Charger $17, more

SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller

MORE NEW DEALS:

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes must-have iPhone 8/X accessories from $10

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Sphero unveils the Mini, its smallest iPhone-enabled robotic ball yet

8Bitdo delivers two SNES Classic wireless controllers on launch day, pre-order now