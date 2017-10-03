Allo for web support rolling out now to iPhone, support for Firefox and Opera also added

Google’s Allo messaging service often doesn’t get the attention it deserves, and that’s mainly because it’s not a very flexible option. When Allo finally debuted on the web, it still had some serious restrictions. Today, Google is expanding the service to more users.

First and foremost, Allo for web is now rolling out to iOS nearly a month and half after its debut on Android.

Allo for web also launched with Google Chrome exclusivity, but today it is available for two other browsers — Mozilla’s Firefox and Opera. While the odds are in favor that most Allo users only use Chrome, extending support to other popular browsers is a great way to give more people a chance to use the service. For obvious reasons, it’s very unlikely that Apple’s Safari and Microsoft’s Edge will ever pick up support, though.

Allo Chief Amit Fulay says that these new extensions of Allo are rolling out starting today, but they might take a bit to hit all accounts as we’ve come to expect from Google updates like this.

Allo for web now supports iOS, Firefox & Opera. Rolling out today, update to the latest build and give it a try https://t.co/OPn6Q5hdkg — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) October 3, 2017

