Nest Cam IQ: Incoming update will include more accurate person alerts, full duplex audio, more

The Cam IQ is Nest’s top-of-the-line 4K security camera, capable of zooming in and following objects when it detects motion. While it’s set to receive Google Assistant functionality later this year, Nest has just emailed Cam IQ owners about three new features coming to the security camera in the next several days or weeks…

The first and probably most sought after feature is full duplex audio. Up to this point, if you wanted to use the Cam IQ’s built-in microphone to communicate with someone on the other side, you had to press the button on the camera’s mobile application, speak, and then tap the button again before you could hear a response. With full duplex audio, users will be able to have a two-way conversation without having to press anything between speakers.

The second update is an update to the Cam IQ’s facial recognition. The company doesn’t share any specifics, but it does state that it has “improved [its] vision algorithms to make Nest Cam IQ more accurate in detecting a person.”

Lastly, the Nest Cam IQ will soon be able to rotate its streaming image. This is a feature already found in the standard Nest Cam, but it will allow Cam IQ owners to mount the camera upside down from the ceiling and still see the image the right side up.

Nest’s email doesn’t state when exactly this should hit Cam IQ’s, but owners shouldn’t have to wait long. When the update does become available, it will automatically install without the owner needing to do anything.

