Made for Google program goes official, denotes approved accessories

Buying third-party accessories for your phone can be risky business, and particularly with USB-C cables, shoppers often find themselves with products that don’t work as intended or quickly short out.

Following our report from earlier this week, Google officially announced its Made for Google certification program at its Pixel 2 launch event today, making it easier to shop for Google-approved accessories.

While USB-C cables are the most prevalent focus of the program, Made for Google extends to multitudes of accessories, including cases, headphones, and more.There are already multiple approved accessories on the Google Store, spanning from Libratone headphones to Moshi dongles and a Bellroy protective sleeve for the newly announced Pixelbook.

We’ll likely start to see more approved accessories appearing on the Google Store over time, as well as Made for Google-branded accessories in stores soon.

