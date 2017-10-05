LifeProof Frē for Pixel 2 / 2 XL pre-orders open, first waterproof Made for Google case

After listening to complaints about the lack of water resistance last year, Google made sure that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were IP67 water and dust resistant. While this rating is meant to protect the handsets in up to 1m of water submersion for 30 minutes, it isn’t complete protection. If you need something that offers more to protect your phone, LifeProof has something that might work……
Last year, LifeProof released the Frē case for the original Google Pixel, allowing owners to protect the handset from water, dust, and minor drops. It came with a premium price tag, but the case offers complete protection from just about everything.
This year, LifeProof is a part of the Made for Google program and is currently offering the only waterproof case. The Frē case provides protection from up to 2 meters of water for an hour, light drops, and almost any other element. The case itself is built out of a hard plastic material, has a plastic protector that covers the display and fingerprint sensor, and a flap that covers the USB-C port.
The LifeProof Frē is available for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for $89.99. It will come in both Night Light (black with green accents) and Fire Run (bright red with white accents). There’s no word if the standard all-black model will be made available in the future.
You can pre-order the Frē case for the smaller Pixel 2 right now on LifeProof’s website. Pixel 2 XL owners will have to wait a little longer as it isn’t quite ready yet but will be coming soon. Verizon will also carry the Frē, but it currently isn’t live on the company’s website.
Below is LifeProof’s press release:
LifeProof Announces FRE for Newest Google devices
– Waterproof cases on preorder now for Pixel 2, coming soon to Pixel 2 XL –
SAN DIEGO – The original Pixel, Phone by Google changed the Android landscape with its incredible camera, brilliant display and unlimited photo and video storage with Google Photos, all with direct support from Google. LifeProof brings waterproof, drop proof, dirt proof and snow proof protection to the next generation of Pixel devices. FRĒ cases for Google Pixel 2 are available on preorder today, with cases for Google Pixel 2 XL coming soon.
LifeProof FRĒ is the only waterproof case in the Made for Google program for the new Pixel devices, which are available exclusively at Verizon Wireless and verizonwireless.com.
“Google has delivered another impressive flagship device lineup,” said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. “With LifeProof FRĒ, you can take Pixel’s exceptional camera, unlimited photo and video storage and seamless user experience almost anywhere.”
FRĒ wraps Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in award-winning four-proof protection from water, drops, dirt and snow. It ups the devices’ water protection to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for up to an hour. The slim-but-strong shell keeps the device safe from drops up to 6.6 feet while a built-in screen protector keeps the display free from scratches. Dirt and snow are sealed out when all port covers are closed. The waterproof Pixel case will be available in two colors – Night Light and Fire Run – for each device.
All LifeProof cases for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sold at verizonwireless.com and Verizon Wireless retail locations include the Verizon-exclusive Total Water Protection Program (TWPP). TWPP covers repair or replacement of a registered case and device in case of accidental water damage for one year. Visit verizonwireless.com for details.
FRĒ for Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are available for $89.99 MSRP. For more information visit lifeproof.com.