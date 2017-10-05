LifeProof Frē for Pixel 2 / 2 XL pre-orders open, first waterproof Made for Google case

After listening to complaints about the lack of water resistance last year, Google made sure that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were IP67 water and dust resistant. While this rating is meant to protect the handsets in up to 1m of water submersion for 30 minutes, it isn’t complete protection. If you need something that offers more to protect your phone, LifeProof has something that might work……

Last year, LifeProof released the Frē case for the original Google Pixel, allowing owners to protect the handset from water, dust, and minor drops. It came with a premium price tag, but the case offers complete protection from just about everything.

This year, LifeProof is a part of the Made for Google program and is currently offering the only waterproof case. The Frē case provides protection from up to 2 meters of water for an hour, light drops, and almost any other element. The case itself is built out of a hard plastic material, has a plastic protector that covers the display and fingerprint sensor, and a flap that covers the USB-C port.

The LifeProof Frē is available for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for $89.99. It will come in both Night Light (black with green accents) and Fire Run (bright red with white accents). There’s no word if the standard all-black model will be made available in the future.

You can pre-order the Frē case for the smaller Pixel 2 right now on LifeProof’s website. Pixel 2 XL owners will have to wait a little longer as it isn’t quite ready yet but will be coming soon. Verizon will also carry the Frē, but it currently isn’t live on the company’s website.

