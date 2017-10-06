Chrome OS 61 rolling out w/ new Lock Screen, Pixel-like App launcher, and more [Gallery]

Following the release of Chrome 61 to browsers and Android last month, the latest version is now finally rolling out to Chrome OS. A big update, Google’s cloud operating system adds a new Lock Screen, App launcher, and better window management for tablets. There are also a number of small changes to Settings.

Nintendo Switch

The first thing users will notice upon upgrading to Chrome 61 is the new Sign in and Lock Screen design. Featuring a healthy amount of blur for the background wallpaper, the user’s profile icon is now rounded. The name and password field — no longer within a box — is underneath.

After signing in, the removal of the box motif is also evident in the App launcher. Gone is the larger Google Search box and in its place is a Pixel-like Peeking Launcher that swipes up. Upon first tap, only five apps and a search bar are shown. In that field, users can search for both apps and the web. Expanding it takes up the entire page, with users able to swipe for more apps.

On touchscreen Chromebooks, there is also better window management.

Chrome OS 61

Chrome OS 60

Meanwhile, there are a bevy of changes within the Settings app. The profile avatar editor has been slightly redesigned with new default icons that are both abstract and rounded. The Devices section of Settings adds a new “Power” menu that lists options for how the device should perform when idle, as well as whether the Chromebook should sleep when the lid is closed.

Chrome OS 61 also removes the “Ok Google” hotword to start a voice search. It will likely return with the launch of Google Assistant for Chromebooks.

The last change is an “improved” Get Help app which sees a slight refresh to match the recent changes to Chrome 61.

While version 61 is rolling out now, there is a pretty sizable list of Chrome OS devices not immediately getting updated to it:

Acer Chromebase 24, Acer Chromebook 11, Acer Chromebook 14, Acer Chromebook 15, Acer Chromebook R13, AOpen Chromebox Mini, ASUS Chromebook C202SA, ASUS Chromebook Flip, Chromebook 11, Chromebook 14 for work, Chromebook Pixel, Dell Chromebook 13, Dell Chromebook 13, HP Chromebook 11 G5, HP Chromebook x360, Lenovo Flex 11, Lenovo N23 Chromebook, Lenovo Thinkpad 11e, Samsung Chromebook Plus, Samsung Chromebook Pro, Toshiba Chromebook 2

Chrome 61

Chrome 60

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: