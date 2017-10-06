Google Home can now help you find your phone

At its big hardware event earlier this week, Google made quite a lot of announcements regarding new features for the Google Home lineup of smart speakers. One of those new features is the ability to ring your smartphone using Google Home to make it a little easier to find. Today, this feature has gone live for all.

This new feature of Google Home is pretty straightforward — simply ask Google Home “ring my phone” or “where’s my phone” and your device will start ringing out to notify you of its location. What’s especially handy with this is that it works regardless of your phone’s volume setting, and even works in Do Not Disturb mode. It even uses Home’s voice match feature to send that notification to the correct device.

On iPhones, you’ll be able to use this same feature, but it’s a little less impressive. Since iOS has more restrictions, Google Home can only make it ring using a phone call, so you better hope your phone’s volume is on!

Android Police also points out that if you have more than one device, Assistant will start cycling through them in a dynamic order. You (seemingly) can’t manually order this list, but it’s still nice that you can move through your collection of smartphones with this feature.

