Google app’s link bookmarking feature, ‘Saved’ section now widely rolling out on Android

Last month, Google began testing a “Save” feature in the Google app that allows users to add and organize URLs to a new “Saved” section of the Android app. This evening, that feature is now widely rolling out.

Chrome Custom Tabs opened from the Google app now feature a prominent “Save” button in the action bar. Tapping it slides up a “Save to list” panel that allows users to add that URL to a general “Favorite pages” grouping or a custom one. More can easily be created thanks to the “New list” button in the top right corner.

If saved to a list that features other links or images, a carousel appears and allows you to swipe between and quickly open past entries. Links can be unsaved by quickly untapping the Save button in the action bar.

Unfortunately, this Save button replaces the Share icon, with users now needing to go into the overflow menu for access.

Meanwhile, this feature accompanies the navigation drawer of the Google app adding a new “Saved” section. Matching the mobile Google site, you can view all your Saves, including URLs, images, and locations.

Each item in a list features a dropdown where users can add notes, change the list, or remove. The overflow menu in the top-right for every list features options to select multiple items for quick tagging or deletion. That menu also has options for editing the title of the list or deleting entirely.

This feature is already live on three of our devices running the latest beta version 7.13 of the Google app, though it might also be live on the current stable.

