Google Image Search updated with brighter, rounded interface on mobile web

For the past several months, Google Search has been A/B testing several new designs. An update to Image Search is now rolling out on the mobile web (via Android Police) and features a brighter interface and rounded buttons.

Image Search on mobile adopts the same brighter background found in a recent update to Google Assistant for iOS and that is likely coming to Android in a coming version. Instead of a light gray, the Image Search background is now stark white on both the main results page and in the image view.

The majority of today’s changes are visible on the latter page. When compared to the Google app, Visit, Share, and Save are now placed in rounded buttons. Additionally, there is a pop of color thanks to the blue icons. Meanwhile, Related Images are no longer their own card, but rather merged into main view.

Video previews in Image Refresh also get a slight refresh with the same icon and button style, but also larger text for easier reading.

This refresh is already live on the mobile web, but AP also notes that the changes appeared for them in the Google app for Android.

Given the months of A/B testing, a redesign is likely coming to the rest of Search. Besides the brighter background, result cards and links will probably also see a tweak.

New Old New Old

White Background Gray Background

