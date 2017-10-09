Nova Launcher now has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store

Custom launchers are one of the best and easiest ways to customize your Android device, and one of the most popular has been Nova Launcher. TeslaCoil’s app has been a favorite in the Android community for a long time, and now it’s racked up over 50 million downloads on Google Play.

Outside of Google and other major apps/developers (Facebook, Snapchat, etc), it’s not all that often we see these kinds of numbers on a single application, so it’s impressive just how popular Nova has become.

That’s for good reason, too, as Nova Launcher is one of the most flexible custom launchers available today, and it’s constantly being updated with new features that set it apart from the competition. Just in the past few months, the app has introduced awesome new features such as integration with the Google Feed, Oreo’s adaptive icons and notification dots, and more.

The hard work of the team developing the launcher continues to impress us, and hitting a milestone like this is well deserved by all involved.

