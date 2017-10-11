Tips and tricks for getting started with the LG V30 [Video]

Now that the LG V30 is finally available in the US, it’s starting to make its way into the hands of eager customers looking to try its terrific new video capabilities, quad DAC, and OLED display.

We already have quite a bit of V30 content, but we thought now would be the perfect time to go over some of the first things you might want to do with your V30 after pulling it out of the box.

Change the launcher

Most users will probably want to change the launcher to some degree shortly after setting up the V30. By default, there’s no app drawer, which can upset a number of Android users — luckily LG makes it easy to add it to your home screen with a quick jump into the settings.

Of course, you can always install a third-party launcher like Nova or Action Launcher if LG’s stock software just doesn’t suit your needs.

Upgrade the quality of your music

LG is happy to tell you about its quad-DAC, and for good reason; without even a close second, LG provides the best audio experience on a smartphone by far when plugging in a set of wired headphones. Of course, even a high-quality DAC is only as good as the source material, so if music is a priority for you, it’s worth taking the time to improve your experience.

Lossless audio formats like FLAC are ideal to get the most out of the quad-DAC if you store your music locally, but even if you, like me, prefer streaming, you can still get better sound by adjusting the quality on Spotify or Google Play Music. It certainly won’t match the quality of a good FLAC file, but it’s the next best thing.

Pick up an SD card

One of the V30’s biggest selling points is its incredible video capabilities, offering powerful features like Log shooting, LUTs, and manual controls. With so many good ways to shoot, and the ability to record in 4K, you’ll likely run through the V30’s internal 64 GB quickly.

It’s good to invest in a fast, high-capacity microSD card, as the V30 can accept up to 2 TB — though realistically, the largest option you’ll be able to find will likely be 256 GB, like the Samsung EVO card I’ve been using.

Get a case

At the risk of sounding like an accessory salesman (those days are long gone for me), you’ll also want to pick up a case for the V30, even if you don’t usually use them. The V30 is one of the most slippery phones I’ve ever held, almost as if it were coated in butter.

A thin case or even a skin should be all it takes to add a bit of grip to the V30 and keep it from slipping out of your hand or pocket, though of course you can get a thicker case to better protect it from drops, as well.

Learn the floating bar

In place of the secondary display the V10 and V20 introduced, the V30 features a floating shortcuts bar, with functions like GIF captures, selective screenshots (so you don’t have to capture your entire screen and crop it down anymore), scrolling screenshots, and more.

This is usually the type of feature that I turn off immediately, as I do with Samsung’s Apps Edge, but the features LG packs into the floating bar are actually useful, and you can add your own shortcuts for a more custom feel.