Google Wallpapers updated with new categories, most exclusive to Pixel

When last year’s Pixel launched, Google uploaded the phone’s Wallpapers app to the Play Store for any Android device to download. In the past year, the app has been steadily updated with new wallpapers and today is adding many more. Notably, some of the new categories are exclusive to Pixel devices.

Nintendo Switch

The new categories (as spotted by Droid-Life) were added server-side to the Google Wallpapers app over the past day and should now be appearing:

Keep Looking: Abstract art and scenes that have previously been featured in Google advertising

Underwater: Ocean and aquatic life

Geometric shapes: Various patterns and color

All three are available on last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL, while only the latter category has been made available to devices that installed the Wallpapers app via the Play Store. Combined with May’s update, there are now seven categories available in the app for all users.

Meanwhile, it appears that the other categories have also been refreshed with Pixel-exclusive wallpapers, like the “Rainy Day” one seen on the Pixel 2.

Unfortunately, none of the Pixel 2’s new live wallpapers are available, with Google likely restricting them to the newer phones or an upcoming system update for the Pixel.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: