How to connect your Google Play/iTunes account to Amazon and VUDU with Movies Anywhere

Having all of your movies digitally is great because you can watch them almost anywhere. The most significant downside is that until now, you could only watch those videos within the app or service you purchased them through (unless it was a Disney movie). Thankfully, with Movies Anywhere, you can link all of your favorite services together and see all of your digital movies in one place. Here’s how to connect and disconnect your accounts from Movies Anywhere.

Before you link any of your digital movie accounts to Movies Anywhere, be forewarned that only one account from each retailer (i.e., Google Play Movies, iTunes, etc.) can be linked every 180 days. Basically, if you disconnect your Play Movies account for any reason, you will have to wait more than half a year before connecting a new one.

A second thing to note is that even if you do disconnect your digital retailer from your Movies Anywhere account, those movies that have already been synced will stay in both accounts. But if you buy additional movies, they will not be synchronized to Movies Anywhere.

How to connect your Play Movies, iTunes, or etc. accounts to Movies Anywhere:

Go to Movies Anywhere’s website and create an account Go to your account’s settings Select Manage Retailers Select whichever digital movie account that you wish to connect (i.e., Google Play Movie, iTunes, Vudu, etc.) Follow the on-screen instructions that will walk you through signing into and linking the two accounts After it’s finished, you can head into Manage Retailers to confirm that your accounts were connected

How to disconnect your Play Movies, iTunes, etc. accounts to Movies Anywhere:

Log into your Movies Anywhere account Go to your account’s settings Select Manage Retailers You should see all of your connected accounts. Uncheck any accounts you wish to disconnect For iTunes specifically, you will have to launch the application on your computer, go to Account Settings, and select Disconnect in the Movies Anywhere section

