‘Movies Anywhere’ will combine movie libraries across Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, and VUDU from multiple studios

Buying movies digitally is a great way to build up a library, but there are a lot of places to buy from. Between Amazon Instant Video, VUDU, Google Play Movies, and iTunes, there are a lot of accounts to keep track of, especially if you are hunting for the best deal on a movie. Today, a joint effort from all of these major digital distributors is going to make buying digital movies a whole lot better.

“Movies Anywhere” is a new program which connects your Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and VUDU digital movie libraries to share all of the movies you have purchased or are about to purchase between platforms, regardless of where the original purchase was made.

This program is extremely similar to Disney Movies Anywhere, a service that has done the same thing for a few years, but with a broader selection. While DMA was exclusive to Disney movies (Marvel and Star Wars included), “Movies Anywhere” works across multiple studios. To start, that includes Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros., but do keep in mind that this will only work in the United States at first.

Today, we’re taking it one step further by adding support for Movies Anywhere, allowing you to join your movie libraries from Google Play, Amazon, iTunes and Vudu into a single library that you can access on any of your devices, regardless of where the purchase was originally made. Available first in the US, just connect your accounts using the new Movies Anywhere app or on the Movies Anywhere website, and all the movies you’ve purchased from Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros. will be available for you to watch on Google Play.

“Movies Anywhere” is also offering all customers a free launch offer. If you simply link two or more of your movie libraries through the free Android or iOS application, you’ll be able to get copies of Big Hero 6, Ghostbusters (2016), Ice Age, Jason Bourne (2016), and The Lego Movie completely free of charge on all of your libraries.

You can sign up for “Movies Anywhere” and connect your accounts here.

