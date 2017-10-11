Verizon stores will have the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on display starting tomorrow

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL ship in a little over a week for early adopters, but for some customers, trying the phone in person is the only thing that will actually seal the deal. Thankfully, Google’s carrier partner Verizon is offering just that.

Starting tomorrow, October 12th, Verizon stores throughout the United States will have the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on display in the store for you to look at and try for yourself. Verizon hasn’t offered too many details on if all stores will have the phones or if all models will be available, but it’s likely most corporate Verizon locations will have a Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL ready to be gawked at.

Meanwhile, Verizon itself has pre-orders open now for the phone with deliveries currently landing around the 25th. Google’s own shipping times (surprisingly) haven’t slipped too much since release day. At the moment, most models are still shipping within the next month or so. If your order went in late, you can stop by a Verizon to get your Pixel 2 fix.

