Google Assistant shopping is coming to your phone, Target partnership live today

Google’s shopping service, Google Express, has been expanding quite a bit recently, and today that includes the launch of a partnership with Target.

The best gifts for Android users

Starting today, anyone living in the continental United States can order from Target using Google Express, and thereby Google Assistant and Google Home. Target is offering 2-day delivery on orders, as well as offering free shipping on any order over $35. In the coming months, Express will also be able to use a Target REDCard to save 5% on basically any order, plus free shipping too.

Target customers will also be able to opt in to receive personalized recommendations and a quick re-order experience based on past Target purchases: so if you want more LaCroix sparkling water or Archer Farms trail mix, your Google Assistant will already know which size and variety you bought from Target last time.

Better yet, Google Assistant’s shopping ability is being expanded soon. Currently, Google Home and Assistant on Android TV are the only places where you can place orders, but “soon,” it will go live on Android and iOS devices with the Assistant. The biggest benefit of that is that you’ll be able to see what you’re buying instead of just listening to a description.

On Google Home, you can order loads of Halloween candy and paper towels by voice when your hands are full in the kitchen. And for items like Halloween costumes when you need to browse and actually see what you’re shopping for, you can now shop with your Assistant on your Android TV, and soon, on your eligible Android phone or iPhone. You’ll be instantly connected to over 50 Google Express retailers—so if you’re on the go and remember you need a birthday gift for the weekend, you can just say “Ok Google, buy a kids bomber jacket from Target.”

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: